- It's not too often you see a lawn mower with flashing lights and a police officer in uniform pushing it outside. But these Apopka police officers have a goal to get 50 lawns mowed for community members in need.

"It's a great chance for the police and the community to really build a bond together," Tarriyah Baker said.

Her mother has her hands full keeping up with five kids. So it was a big help when these Apopka police officers showed up in her yard to take on the work.

"I think it's wonderful," she said.

This is all thanks to Rodney Smith's "Mowing with Cops" tour of the U.S. He got national attention for traveling the country mowing lawns. Now he's inviting officers in all 50 states to help him.

"They've been going across the city of Apopka with the assistance of other police officers, the mayor and myself to mow yards for those in need," police chief Mike McKinlet said. "Single mothers that needed their yards mowed, people who are disabled and weren't able to take care of their lawn at this particular moment."

The original challenge started with a call to kids to get involved and give back to their communities. Right now about 500 kids are committed to the cause.

"Once they mow 50, I drive to wherever they are," Smith said. "I do lawns with them and I also give them brand-new lawn mowers, weed eaters and blowers."

Now, Apopka is calling on all Florida police departments to take on the 50 Yard Challenge. A mission to mow and serve to keep the lawn and order.