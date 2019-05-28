< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Animated Mona Lisa was created by AI, and it's terrifying PARIS - AUGUST 24: A tourist takes a picture of the famous Leonardo Da Vinci's painting " The Mona Lisa" in the Grande Galerie of the Louvre museum on August 24, 2005 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-MONA%20LISA_1559072882541.jpg_7319446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PARIS - AUGUST 24: A tourist takes a picture of the famous Leonardo Da Vinci&#39;s painting &quot; The Mona Lisa&quot; in the Grande Galerie of the Louvre museum on August 24, 2005 in Paris, France. PARIS - AUGUST 24: A tourist takes a picture of the famous Leonardo Da Vinci's painting " The Mona Lisa" in the Grande Galerie of the Louvre museum on August 24, 2005 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409381288-409380004" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-MONA%20LISA_1559072882541.jpg_7319446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-MONA%20LISA_1559072882541.jpg_7319446_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-MONA%20LISA_1559072882541.jpg_7319446_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-MONA%20LISA_1559072882541.jpg_7319446_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-MONA%20LISA_1559072882541.jpg_7319446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PARIS - AUGUST 24: A tourist takes a picture of the famous Leonardo Da Vinci&#39;s painting &quot; The Mona Lisa&quot; in the Grande Galerie of the Louvre museum on August 24, 2005 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>PARIS - AUGUST 24: A tourist takes a picture of the famous Leonardo Da Vinci's painting " The Mona Lisa" in the Grande Galerie of the Louvre museum on August 24, 2005 in Paris, France. Posted May 28 2019 03:49PM EDT

FOX NEWS - The enigmatic, painted smile of the "Mona Lisa" is known around the world, but that famous face recently displayed a startling new range of expressions, courtesy of artificial intelligence (AI).

In a video shared to YouTube on May 21, three video clips show disconcerting examples of the Mona Lisa as she moves her lips and turns her head. She was created by a convolutional neural network — a type of AI that processes information much as a human brain does, to analyze and process images.</p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/science/this-animated-mona-lisa-was-created-by-ai-and-it-is-terrifying" target="_blank">READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p><p>Researchers trained the algorithm to understand facial features' general shapes and how they behave relative to each other, and then to apply that information to still images. The result was a realistic video sequence of new facial expressions from a single frame.</p><p>For the Mona Lisa videos, the AI "learned" facial movement from datasets of three human subjects, producing three very different animations. While each of the three clips was still recognizable as the Mona Lisa, variations in the training models' looks and behavior lent distinct "personalities" to the "living portraits," Egor Zakharov, an engineer with the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, and the Samsung AI Center (both located in Moscow), explained in the video.</p><p>Zakharov and his colleagues also generated animations from photos of 20th-century cultural icons such as Albert Einstein , Marilyn Monroe and Salvador Dali. The researchers described their findings, which were not peer-reviewed, in a study published online May 20 in the preprint journal arXiv.</p><p>Producing original videos such as these, known as deepfakes, isn't easy. Human heads are geometrically complex and highly dynamic; 3D models of heads have "tens of millions of parameters," the study authors wrote.</p><p>What's more, the human vision system is very good at identifying "even minor mistakes" in 3D-modeled human heads, according to the study. Seeing something that looks almost human — but not quite — triggers a sensation of profound unease known as the uncanny valley effect.</p><p>AI has previously demonstrated that producing convincing deepfakes is possible, but it required multiple angles of the desired subject. For the new study, the engineers introduced the AI to a very large dataset of reference videos showing human faces in action. The scientists established facial landmarks that would apply to any face, to teach the neural network how faces behave in general.</p><p>Then, they trained the AI to use the reference expressions to map movement of the source's features. This enabled the AI to create a deepfake even when it had just one image to work from, the researchers reported.</p><p>And more source images delivered an even more detailed result in the final animation. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Mobile App News Feed" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402557" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Mobile App News Feed Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/domino-s-to-start-using-ai-camera-to-monitor-their-pizza-quality" title="Domino's to start using AI camera to monitor their pizza quality" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2016/05/10/DOMINOS_1462924420903_1292703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2016/05/10/DOMINOS_1462924420903_1292703_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2016/05/10/DOMINOS_1462924420903_1292703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2016/05/10/DOMINOS_1462924420903_1292703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2016/05/10/DOMINOS_1462924420903_1292703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Domino's to start using AI camera to monitor their pizza quality</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Domino’s is going to start using artificial intelligence-powered cameras to make sure that their pizzas come out the right way.</p><p>The fast-food chain is introducing the futuristic camera in all locations across Australia and New Zealand. The device, which was first announced in 2017, will be mounted in the kitchen, where it will be able to monitor pizzas before they’re sent out to customers.</p><p>Our #1 customer complaint is “My pizza doesn’t look like it should!". So, we introduced DOM Pizza Checker - world-first technology which is set to drastically improve product quality and consistency throughout all Domino’s stores in Australia and New Zealand! pic.twitter.com/Ve4WUizTuC — Domino's Australia (@Dominos_AU) May 26, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/who-classifies-burnout-as-an-official-medical-diagnosis" title="WHO classifies 'burnout' as an official medical diagnosis" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/04/doctor_medicine_medical_health_generic_120417_1512409369859_4591407_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/04/doctor_medicine_medical_health_generic_120417_1512409369859_4591407_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/04/doctor_medicine_medical_health_generic_120417_1512409369859_4591407_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/04/doctor_medicine_medical_health_generic_120417_1512409369859_4591407_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/04/doctor_medicine_medical_health_generic_120417_1512409369859_4591407_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo via Pexels" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WHO classifies 'burnout' as an official medical diagnosis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 03:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Every year, hard-working Americans spend up to $190 billion in health care to quell a wide array of symptoms spawned from feelings of depletion, reduced professional efficacy, feelings of negativity and cynicism toward their job and increased mental distance from the profession they may have once treasured.</p><p>While in years past it may have fallen between the cracks of medical conditions, or given a different umbrella name, medical professionals can now make the legitimate diagnosis of “burnout.”</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/blaming-illness-ariana-grande-postpones-orlando-concert" title="Blaming illness, Ariana Grande postpones Orlando concert" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ariana Grande preforms at Billboard Women In Music 2018 on December 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard )" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Blaming illness, Ariana Grande postpones Orlando concert</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 03:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 03:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Illness is forcing Ariana Grande to postpone her show in Orlando tomorrow night, concert promoter LiveNation says. </p><p>The singer was scheduled to perform at Amalie Arena in Tampa tonight and then in Orlando’s Amway Center tomorrow. Both shows in the Sweetener World Tour have been postponed.</p><p>“I woke up incredibly sick today, ran to my doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow. I’m so beyond devastated,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram account. “I will make this up you, I promise. I love you and I will be back and better than ever as soon as possible.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/summer-travel-technology-to-make-your-trips-more-comfortable-and-convenient"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/22/Travel_accessory_tech_tips_ideas_with_Ju_0_7302409_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Travel_accessory_tech_tips_ideas_with_Ju_0_20190522170906-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Summer travel technology to make your trips more comfortable and convenient</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hundreds-of-firefighters-in-orlando-for-firefighter-combat-challenge-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/competition_1559060355214_7318832_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="competition_1559060355214.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hundreds of firefighters in Orlando for 'Firefighter Combat Challenge'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/pasco-county-man-violently-swung-dog-by-its-leash-deputies-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/zakery%20zarifis_1559056029764.jpg_7318520_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="zakery zarifis_1559056029764.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pasco County man 'violently' swung dog by its leash, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/video-shows-hammerhead-shark-circling-boat-near-anna-marie-island"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/corinne%20lough_hammerhead%20shark_052819_1559053257075.png_7318341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="corinne lough_hammerhead shark_052819_1559053257075.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows hammerhead shark circling boat near Anna Maria Island</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/domino-s-to-start-using-ai-camera-to-monitor-their-pizza-quality" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2016/05/10/DOMINOS_1462924420903_1292703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2016/05/10/DOMINOS_1462924420903_1292703_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2016/05/10/DOMINOS_1462924420903_1292703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2016/05/10/DOMINOS_1462924420903_1292703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2016/05/10/DOMINOS_1462924420903_1292703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Domino's to start using AI camera to monitor their pizza quality</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/animated-mona-lisa-was-created-by-ai-and-it-s-terrifying" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-MONA%20LISA_1559072882541.jpg_7319446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-MONA%20LISA_1559072882541.jpg_7319446_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-MONA%20LISA_1559072882541.jpg_7319446_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-MONA%20LISA_1559072882541.jpg_7319446_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-MONA%20LISA_1559072882541.jpg_7319446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PARIS&#x20;-&#x20;AUGUST&#x20;24&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;tourist&#x20;takes&#x20;a&#x20;picture&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;famous&#x20;Leonardo&#x20;Da&#x20;Vinci&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;painting&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;The&#x20;Mona&#x20;Lisa&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Grande&#x20;Galerie&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Louvre&#x20;museum&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;2005&#x20;in&#x20;Paris&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Pascal&#x20;Le&#x20;Segretain&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Animated Mona Lisa was created by AI, and it's terrifying</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/rescuers-describe-relief-at-spotting-missing-hawaii-hiker-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/Eller%20found_1558782076720.jpg_7312928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/Eller%20found_1558782076720.jpg_7312928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/Eller%20found_1558782076720.jpg_7312928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/Eller%20found_1558782076720.jpg_7312928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/Eller%20found_1558782076720.jpg_7312928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;Javier&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Cantellops" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rescuers describe relief at spotting missing Hawaii hiker</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/world-health-organization-classifies-gaming-addiction-as-a-mental-disorder" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gaming%20-%20WHO%20-%20Addition%20_OP_1_CP__1559071906778.jpg_7319525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gaming%20-%20WHO%20-%20Addition%20_OP_1_CP__1559071906778.jpg_7319525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gaming%20-%20WHO%20-%20Addition%20_OP_1_CP__1559071906778.jpg_7319525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gaming%20-%20WHO%20-%20Addition%20_OP_1_CP__1559071906778.jpg_7319525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gaming%20-%20WHO%20-%20Addition%20_OP_1_CP__1559071906778.jpg_7319525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="COLOGNE&#x2c;&#x20;GERMANY&#x20;-&#x20;AUGUST&#x20;21&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;young&#x20;boy&#x20;tries&#x20;a&#x20;video&#x20;game&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;super&#x20;ultra&#x20;wide&#x20;videoscreen&#x20;at&#x20;2018&#x20;gamescom&#x20;fair&#x20;press&#x20;day&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;21&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Cologne&#x2c;&#x20;Germany&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Michael&#x20;Gottschalk&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>World Health Organization classifies gaming addiction as a mental disorder</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/who-classifies-burnout-as-an-official-medical-diagnosis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/04/doctor_medicine_medical_health_generic_120417_1512409369859_4591407_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/04/doctor_medicine_medical_health_generic_120417_1512409369859_4591407_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/04/doctor_medicine_medical_health_generic_120417_1512409369859_4591407_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/04/doctor_medicine_medical_health_generic_120417_1512409369859_4591407_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/04/doctor_medicine_medical_health_generic_120417_1512409369859_4591407_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;via&#x20;Pexels" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>WHO classifies 'burnout' as an official medical diagnosis</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 