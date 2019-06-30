"We are aware they sell the clasps in bulk. We have had them on our Amazon wish list for months and never get any donated," the rescue wrote on Facebook. "The purpose of this is to encourage donating and recycling and to bring awareness."
The Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary in Iowa also put out a plea to ladies around the country to put their old bras to good use.
"We use the eyes along with small zip ties to pull the crack in the turtle shell together to help it heal. Recycle, heal and reuse! It's a win win."
Only the claps from both ends of the bra should be mailed in.
If you would like to donate, you can send your bra clasps to the locations below:
Posted Jun 30 2019 11:25AM EDT
Updated Jun 30 2019 12:31PM EDT
By Dom Calicchio (FOX NEWS) - Stephanie Grisham replaced Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary only recently, but Grisham reportedly has already been injured on the job.
Grisham suffered bruises when a scuffle broke out Sunday between North Korean security guards and members of the media trying to get close to President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they shook hands at the Demilitarized Zone, the Associated Press reported.
STEPHANIE GRISHAM, MELANIA TRUMP'S SPOKESWOMAN, NAMED WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: WHAT TO KNOW
Posted Jun 30 2019 08:11AM EDT
Updated Jun 30 2019 09:18AM EDT
By Nicole Darrah (FOX NEWS) - With wide grins and a historic handshake, President Trump became the first sitting U.S. leader to set foot in North Korea when he took 20 steps into the Hermit Kingdom on Sunday.
Trump shook hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he crossed the low stone curb separating the North and the South at around 3:45 p.m. local time. The event in the Demilitarized Zone — which also included a roughly 50-minute meeting behind closed doors — marked a return to face-to-face contact between the two leaders after talks broke down during a summit in Vietnam in February.
Speaking to reporters afterward, Trump said that the two leaders had agreed to revive talks on the pariah nation’s nuclear program.
Posted Jun 29 2019 10:17PM EDT
Updated Jun 29 2019 10:20PM EDT
Chris Mueller and Tesho Akindele scored, Nani assisted on both goals and Orlando City beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Saturday night.
Mueller opened the scoring for Orlando (6-8-3) in the 41st minute, settling Nani's pass and punching it between the goalkeeper and the near post. Nani slipped a pass between a pair of defenders to find Akindele in open space in the 66th minute. Akindele was under no pressure as he curled home a 25-yarder for his sixth goal of the season.
Columbus (5-11-2) has a six-game winless streak.