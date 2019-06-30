< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415532061" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415532061" data-article-version="1.0">Animal rescues asking for bra clasp donations to help injured turtles</h1>
</header>
<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 07:19AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 09:42AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/animal-rescues-asking-for-bra-clap-donations-to-help-injured-turtles" addthis:title="Animal rescues asking for bra clasp donations to help injured turtles"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415532061.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415532061");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415532061-0">5 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415532061-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/imageedit_2_6659295454_1561893417497_7457762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415532061-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Photo credit: Carolina Waterfowl Rescue </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/imageedit_2_6659295454_1561893417497_7457762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415532061-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="imageedit_2_6659295454_1561893417497.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/turtle4_1561893486832_7457766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415532061-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="turtle4_1561893486832.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/turtle3_1561893486017_7457765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415532061-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="turtle3_1561893486017.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/turtle1_1561893483981_7457764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415532061-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="turtle1_1561893483981.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/turtle%202_1561893483812.jpg_7457763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415532061-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="turtle 2_1561893483812.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-415532061-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/imageedit_2_6659295454_1561893417497_7457762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Carolina Waterfowl Rescue" title="imageedit_2_6659295454_1561893417497.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Carolina Waterfowl Rescue</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/turtle4_1561893486832_7457766_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Carolina Waterfowl Rescue" title="turtle4_1561893486832.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Carolina Waterfowl Rescue</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/turtle3_1561893486017_7457765_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Carolina Waterfowl Rescue" title="turtle3_1561893486017.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Carolina Waterfowl Rescue</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/turtle1_1561893483981_7457764_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Carolina Waterfowl Rescue" title="turtle1_1561893483981.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Carolina Waterfowl Rescue</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/turtle%202_1561893483812.jpg_7457763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Carolina Waterfowl Rescue" title="turtle 2_1561893483812.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Carolina Waterfowl Rescue</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="media-container">
<div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme">
<figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/imageedit_2_6659295454_1561893417497_7457762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');">
<img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Carolina Waterfowl Rescue" title="imageedit_2_6659295454_1561893417497.jpg"/>
</figure>
<figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/turtle4_1561893486832_7457766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');">
<img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Carolina Waterfowl Rescue" title="turtle4_1561893486832.jpg"/>
</figure>
<figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/turtle3_1561893486017_7457765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');">
<img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Carolina Waterfowl Rescue" title="turtle3_1561893486017.jpg"/>
</figure>
<figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/turtle1_1561893483981_7457764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');">
<img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Carolina Waterfowl Rescue" title="turtle1_1561893483981.jpg"/>
</figure>
<figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/turtle%202_1561893483812.jpg_7457763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');">
<img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Carolina Waterfowl Rescue" title="turtle 2_1561893483812.jpg.jpg"/>
</figure>
</div>
</div>

"We are aware they sell the clasps in bulk. We have had them on our Amazon wish list for months and never get any donated," the rescue wrote on Facebook. "The purpose of this is to encourage donating and recycling and to bring awareness."

The Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary in Iowa also put out a plea to ladies around the country to put their old bras to good use.

"We use the eyes along with small zip ties to pull the crack in the turtle shell together to help it heal. Recycle, heal and reuse! It's a win win."

Only the claps from both ends of the bra should be mailed in.

If you would like to donate, you can send your bra clasps to the locations below:

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue

P.O. Box 1484

Indian Trail, NC 28079

P.O. Box 1484 Indian Trail, NC 28079 Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary

2584 Henley Ave.

Independence, Iowa 50644

Up Next:

