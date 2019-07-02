Tommie was being treated at the Richmond Animal Care and Control. Despite round-the-clock care, he died five days after rescue. Jyahshua Hill, 20, is charged with felony animal cruelty.
"It was sickening what happened to him," Tabitha Treloar, with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, said. "The bill is a big step that I think the commonwealth can take to demonstrate that this type of cruelty will not be tolerated."
Five days after Tommie's death, the House passed the bill unanimously. It cleared the Senate unanimously on Feb. 5.
Prior to the law being passed, a person can only be charged with a felony if the cat or dog dies. Now, anyone found guilty of abusing an animal could get up to five years in prison. They could also be fined of up to $2,500.
"People who torture a dog, or any animal like this, their next step is to go after a human," said Sen. Bill DeSteph, who introduced the bill. "They're truly a threat to public safety and to society and should be dealt with severely."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Posted Jul 02 2019 02:51PM EDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 02:57PM EDT
A woman visiting Florida was arrested after leaving three puppies in her vehicle.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that a woman was arrested on Tuesday for leaving three puppies in a Dodge Durango.
They said that the woman, who was visiting from Mississippi, left a six-month-old Chihuahua, a three-month-old Shepherd, and a six-month-old terrier mix in the car. The chihuahua, named Minnie, died in the vehicle. The Shepherd mix, named Kiara, is not doing too well. The terrier mix, named Gruff, will be okay.
Posted Jul 02 2019 02:19PM EDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 03:06PM EDT
A woman was arrested after leaving a $5,000 tip on her boyfriend's credit card at a Clearwater restaurant after they got into an argument, Pinellas County deputies say.
The incident happened June 27 around 9:30 p.m.
Deputies say Serina Wolfe and her boyfriend got into an argument at the Clear Sky Cafe because she wanted a flight home to New York and her boyfriend refused to buy her a ticket.
Posted Jul 02 2019 01:53PM EDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 02:01PM EDT
Skywatchers around the world will be busy in July.
This month is filled with all sorts of astronomical events. Here are the five worthy of setting a reminder in your cellphone, courtesy of AccuWeather :