</ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - To celebrate the opening of 'Toy Story 4,' AMC Theatres across the country will be hosting an 8-hour long 'Toy Story' marathon!</p> <p>At select theaters, the first three 'Toy Story' movies will be showing, followed by the premiere of the highly anticipated 'Toy Story 4' on Thursday, June 20.</p> <p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Pl9JS8-gnWQ" width="560">

In total, the four movie marathon will have Woody and Buzz Lightyear fans munching on popcorn for about 8 hours and 44 minutes.

As an extra bonus, not only will those attending the marathon get to see 'Toy Story 4' first, they'll receive an exclusive "Woody" pin, collectible character cards, and a special concession offer.

Tickets for all ages are $35.

You can reserve yours HERE.

