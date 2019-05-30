In total, the four movie marathon will have Woody and Buzz Lightyear fans munching on popcorn for about 8 hours and 44 minutes.
As an extra bonus, not only will those attending the marathon get to see 'Toy Story 4' first, they'll receive an exclusive "Woody" pin, collectible character cards, and a special concession offer.
Tickets for all ages are $35.
Posted May 30 2019 01:09PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 01:14PM EDT
Target is recalling about 90,000 USB charging cables sold at their stores nationwide.
According the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission , the retailer is recalling heydey 3-foot lightning USB charging cables. The cord is a hazard, as it can become electrically charged while charging, posing shock and fire hazards. Target has received 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting. Two of these reports ended with consumer finger burns.
90,000 units of charging cables were reportedly affected. These were sold nationwide and online between June 2018 through January 2019.
Posted May 30 2019 12:34PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 01:16PM EDT
Disney has a pretty sweet deal for teachers when school's out this summer!
From now until September 3, those in the teaching profession are eligible for a special discounted room rate at seven of the Disney Springs resort area hotels located at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
Posted May 30 2019 12:23PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 12:24PM EDT
With the 407 area code running out of numbers, a new 689 area code will begin Tuesday in parts of Central Florida.
The state Public Service Commission last year approved moving ahead with the new area code. The change is what is known as an “overlay” of the 407 and 321 area codes in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties and parts of Lake and Volusia counties.
Customers will be assigned numbers with the 689 area code when they request new service or additional lines. Numbers will not change for current customers with 407 and 321 area codes, while 10-digit dialing will continue to be required for local calls.