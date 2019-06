- Alabama lawmakers have passed a bill that would allow courts to order chemical castration for someone convicted of a sex crime against children under the age of 13.

Bill HB 379 would have child sex offenders undergo chemical castration before they leave prison.

The bill was introduced by State Rep. Steve Hurst who hopes this type of punishment would make sex offenders think twice.

According to the bill, chemical castration would be a mandatory condition of parole for lawbreakers over the age of 21 who are convicted of sex crimes.

The bill is now waiting for a signature from Governor Kay Ivey to have it signed into law.

The offenders would be required to foot the bill for the procedure. Refusing to undergo the castration would constitute a violation of parole, the bill reads.

Several states already passed chemical castration bills, but it is not known how often the practice is used. Unlike surgical castration -- which involves the severing of one's genitals -- chemical castration uses drugs to suppress sexual urges.

