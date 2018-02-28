Aging jaguar receives checkup at Brevard Zoo

- A 17-year-old male jaguar at Brevard Zoo has been given a clean bill of health after a thorough health checkup. Mulac underwent a routine exam last week, which was overseen by two veterinarians who were assisted by six animal care experts.

“Mulac is in great condition for his age. His joints look good and he’s at a healthy weight of 110 pounds,” said Dr. Trevor Zachariah, director of veterinary programs at the Zoo. “Jaguars in human care tend to live to be about 18, so he is showing typical signs of aging like heavy plaque on his teeth, but we didn’t find any cause for major concern.”

Mulac is one of three jaguars at the Zoo. Fifteen-year-old female Masaya and three-year-old Philly (Mulac and Masaya’s daughter) live in adjacent habitats.

Jaguars are found in forests ranging from the southwestern United States to northern Argentina. Habitat loss, poaching and conflict with livestock managers all pose dangers to wild jaguars, which are considered near threatened.