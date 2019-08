- The Volusia County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday responded to a "burglary" in progress at a high school in Deltona.

The perpetrator -- in this case a raccoon -- was indeed caught in the act, and the proof was posted on the agency's Twitter page.

"This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School," the Sheriff's Office tweeted.

The vending machine was wheeled outside and the critter was released, with the assistance of a deputy, an animal control officer with the City of Deltona, and a Pine Ridge High School guardian.