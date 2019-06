- A pup is getting a second chance at life, after being rescued half-a-world away.

All the way from India, but now living on Florida's Space Coast, veterinarians had to amputate the dog's leg. Still, this little girl has plenty of pep in her step.

A woman from Satellite Beach, who works near the Taj Mahal -- yes you read that right -- arranged the international rescue, and a worker from a local vet’s office is the dog's new mom.

Kathy Hopkins is a vet technician at Island Animal Hospital. The puppy was a recent patient. Kathy decided to adopt her.

Surgeons removed a hind leg, because back in India, her legs were bound together with barbed wire. Terribly cruel treatment, but a mosiac art expert, named Madison Hill, from Satellite Beach, saw her on the street and felt compelled to intervene.

“So let’s completely turn her life around is what played through my mind,” Hill said.

Madison made plans to put the dog, whom she named "Miranda,"on a plane. Miranda went in the cargo hold, more than 30 hours in the air and arriving in Brevard County.

“And she runs around the yard, she loves my Labrador-retriever and my cats, she’s been doing great,” Hopkins said.