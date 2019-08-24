"Three males forced entry into her house via the back door by using a pair of garden shears," police states on Facebook. "Once inside, they confronted Betty and told her they were police officers."
The three robbers reportedly stole Betty's jewlery, including her late husband's watch, her purse, bank cards, and gold chain that was around her neck. They ransacked her home before fleeing.
"Betty's health deteriorated very quickly after the incident, and she was diagnosed with PTSD following repeated nightmares, trouble sleeping, being sick and being unable to stop shaking."
She was admitted to the hospital and diagnosed with Takotsubo Syndrome, also known as broken heart syndrome. She passed away on Wednesday.
"This is one of the saddest cases I have come across during my career and a stark reminder of how deeply a burglary can affect a victim," said Detective Inspector Simon Barnes of Northampton CID.
Betty was reportedly in good health before she was the victim of a home invasion "but she deteriorated very quickly after it and sadly died in her care home this week, surrounded by her family."
Her family released a statement:
"The distressing circumstances of our lovely mum's death have caused us so much sorrow. Before the burglary she was happy and living independently in her home of 56 years. The violent actions of these callous individuals robbed her not only of precious possessions, but of her sense of security and peace and the will to go on. All the generations of our family who owe her so much are bereft at her death."
Police are still searching for the suspects.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that Tropical Storm Dorian has formed in the Atlantic.
Here are the latest Key Messages on Tropical Storm #Dorian . Tropical Storm or Hurricane watches may be needed for portions of the Lesser Antilles on Sunday. The latest info is available at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/3p5kxwCSUo
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office in Indiana recently paid tribute to one of their deputies who served in the military.
Deputy Ryan West is a retired Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2. He proudly served 18 years before being forced to medically retire due to injuries he got during a training exercise. Deputy West had requested that his patrol vehicle get some new decals to replace the old worn ones.
The sheriff decided this was the perfect opportunity to not only honor Deputy West for his years of service, but to pay tribute to the entire U.S. military. As a surprise, the department wrapped Deputy West's vehicle in an armed forces design.
Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Pine Hills.
It happened Friday at the Park at Highgate apartments.
A neighbor said she heard three shots and saw the aftermath.