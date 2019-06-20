< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 7th sex abuse allegation at Florida migrant shelter
Posted Jun 20 2019 12:44PM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 01:21PM EDT allegation at Florida migrant shelter"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413785632.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413785632");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413785632-413787819"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/migrant%20beds_1561050006724.png_7424729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/migrant%20beds_1561050006724.png_7424729_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/migrant%20beds_1561050006724.png_7424729_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/migrant%20beds_1561050006724.png_7424729_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/migrant%20beds_1561050006724.png_7424729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413785632-413787819" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/migrant%20beds_1561050006724.png_7424729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/migrant%20beds_1561050006724.png_7424729_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/migrant%20beds_1561050006724.png_7424729_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/migrant%20beds_1561050006724.png_7424729_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/migrant%20beds_1561050006724.png_7424729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo credit: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 12:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 01:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413785632" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE (NSF)</strong> - Florida officials received a report in May of alleged child sexual abuse at the Homestead migrant shelter, marking the seventh report of such abuse at the controversial federal facility.</p> <p>Homestead has received an influx of migrant children as a result of the Trump administration’s crackdown at the U.S.-Mexico border. Along with that has come scrutiny from advocacy groups and Democrats who decry the facility’s “prison-like” conditions and want it closed.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/ice-to-remove-millions-of-illegal-aliens-in-us-trump-says-scant-on-details"><strong>RELATED: ICE to remove ‘millions of illegal aliens’ in US, Trump says, scant on details</strong></a></p> <p>“Despite repeated reports of abuse and neglect, the U.S. government continues to deny children in immigration custody the basic protection, care and justice that U.S. and international laws --- not to mention our basic humanity --- demand,” Gaby Guadalupe, a spokeswoman with the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida, told The News Service of Florida when asked about the latest abuse report.</p> <p>Records housed with the Florida Department of Children and Families indicate the May report was sexual in nature, between two minors, but no details were provided due to confidentiality issues. The department, which is the top child welfare agency in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration, said it “erroneously accepted” the May report, which has been referred to the federal government.</p> <p>“The report has since been closed as DCF does not have jurisdiction to conduct child protective investigations at this federal facility,” DaMonica Smith, a department spokeswoman, said.</p> <p>Had the state not mistakenly accepted the case, it would not have been disclosed in a public records request by the News Service.</p> <p>“If it weren’t for our state’s open-records law, how would we know?” said Sen. José Javier Rodríguez, a Miami Democrat who is a vocal critic of the facility. “If they are not going to do it themselves, they are also not permitting others to provide services to children and giving them what they need.”</p> <p>Rodriguez called on DeSantis to use his influence with President Donald Trump to give the Department of Children and Families jurisdiction over the child abuse complaints it receives. So it stops being a “black box,” he said.</p> <p>“I like to hope that it is not far-fetched, we are talking about children,” Rodriguez said. “This would be a chance to show that they are not tied at the hip and that [DeSantis] can think for himself.”</p> <p>DeSantis, a close political ally of Trump, has been publicly supportive of the border crackdown that caused Homestead’s population to swell to roughly 3,000 children since the facility opened in February 2018. His office would not say whether the reports the state has received about alleged sexual abuse at the facility raised concerns for the governor. His communications director, Helen Aguirre Ferre, referred all questions to DCF.</p> <p>Of the seven reports received by the state about alleged abuse at the facility, two involved caregivers, one involving a staff member and another a legal guardian of a minor, state records show.</p> <p>“The Homestead facility has discretion to allow DCF to conduct child protective investigations as we do not have jurisdiction,” Smith told the News Service in March when the first six reports came to light.</p> <p>DCF was allowed to investigate the reports alleging caregivers had sexually abused children. Those probes determined there were no “indicators” of abuse, records show.</p> <p>When the state received reports of the five other cases, which involved child-on-child sexual abuse allegations, including the latest report in May, the allegations were referred to the federal government because of the jurisdiction issues.</p> <p>It remains unclear if the child-on-child reports have been investigated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the Homestead facility. The federal agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment.</p> <p>The South Florida facility is the largest migrant shelter in the nation, housing unaccompanied children between the ages of 13 and 17 who crossed the border illegally. Seventy-two percent of them are boys, according to the latest report from the federal government.</p> <p>Florida Democrats in Congress and the Legislature have criticized the federal government for not allowing the Miami-Dade County school district to provide educational resources to children in the facility and keeping hurricane emergency plans under wraps. They also have raised concerns about a lack of transparency on the handling of child sexual abuse claims.</p> <p>With the annual hurricane season starting this month, safety concerns about children in the facility have drawn additional attention. The shelter sits in one of the state’s most vulnerable hurricane zones, and the Miami Herald reported that U.S. Rep. More Mobile App News Feed Stories All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic. </p><p>DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android</p><p>FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/unusual/pennsylvania-woman-claims-to-find-dead-petrified-bird-in-canned-spinach-i-am-traumatized-" title="Pennsylvania woman claims to find dead, petrified bird in canned spinach: 'I am traumatized!'" data-articleId="413801014" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/CHERIE%20LYONS_spinach%20bird_062019_1561054818882.png_7424992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/CHERIE%20LYONS_spinach%20bird_062019_1561054818882.png_7424992_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/CHERIE%20LYONS_spinach%20bird_062019_1561054818882.png_7424992_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/CHERIE%20LYONS_spinach%20bird_062019_1561054818882.png_7424992_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/CHERIE%20LYONS_spinach%20bird_062019_1561054818882.png_7424992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTOS: Cherie Lyons" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pennsylvania woman claims to find dead, petrified bird in canned spinach: 'I am traumatized!'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 02:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 02:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Pennsylvania woman preparing dinner for her family last week was shocked when she allegedly opened a can of veggies only to find a dead and petrified bird at the bottom of the can.</p><p>Cherie Lyons says she was making dinner in her Franklin County home on June 12 when she opened a can of Del Monte Foods spinach.</p><p>She dumped the can's contents into a bowl and took a bite before placing it in the microwave like she normally does. But, noticing a lump in the bowl, she went to break it up with her fingers when she discovered the bird, FOX 43 of York, Pa., reported.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/krystal-launches-all-you-can-eat-deal-is-now-offering-unlimited-burgers-first-thing-in-the-morning" title="Krystal launches all-you-can-eat deal, is now offering unlimited burgers first thing in the morning" data-articleId="413784436" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/all%20you%20can%20eat%20krystals_1561051765630.png_7424967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/all%20you%20can%20eat%20krystals_1561051765630.png_7424967_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/all%20you%20can%20eat%20krystals_1561051765630.png_7424967_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/all%20you%20can%20eat%20krystals_1561051765630.png_7424967_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/all%20you%20can%20eat%20krystals_1561051765630.png_7424967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Krystal" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Krystal launches all-you-can-eat deal, is now offering unlimited burgers first thing in the morning</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 12:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 02:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Oh Krystal, what have you done?</p><p>The Southeast fast-food chain is now experimenting with an all-you-can-eat deal, offering dine-in customers the option of ordering unlimited original Krystal burgers, with unlimited fries, for just $5.99.</p><p>RELATED: KFC's Cheetos Sandwich to be available nationwide after 'overwhelmingly successful' test run</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/disney-hosts-more-than-300-swimmers-for-world-s-largest-swim-lesson-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/swim%20lesson%20disney_1561043841273.png_7424351_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="swim lesson disney_1561043841273.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Disney hosts more than 300 swimmers for 'World's Largest Swim Lesson'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/swanson-talks-about-soccer-star-girlfriend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/MALLORY_1561039571064_7424141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="MALLORY PUGH-404959"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson talks about soccer star girlfriend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/cleveland-clinic-performs-its-first-in-utero-surgery-on-fetus-repairs-spina-bifida-before-birth"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/cleveland%20clinic_1561027574234.png_7422307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Cleveland Clinic" title="cleveland clinic_1561027574234.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cleveland Clinic performs its first in utero surgery on fetus, repairs spina bifida before birth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/suspects-sought-after-trooper-is-dragged-in-downtown-orlando"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Crime_Police_Lights_Generic_1468011542945-401720-401720-401720-401720-401720-401720-401720-401720-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Suspects sought after trooper is dragged 100 feet in downtown Orlando</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light Fox 35 News App
iPhone | iPad | Android class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/boy-7-writes-adorable-letter-to-police-applying-for-job" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/Policing%20Cambridge%20City_police%20letter_062019_1561053407494.jpg_7424975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/Policing%20Cambridge%20City_police%20letter_062019_1561053407494.jpg_7424975_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/Policing%20Cambridge%20City_police%20letter_062019_1561053407494.jpg_7424975_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/Policing%20Cambridge%20City_police%20letter_062019_1561053407494.jpg_7424975_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/Policing%20Cambridge%20City_police%20letter_062019_1561053407494.jpg_7424975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Policing&#x20;Cambridge&#x20;City" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Boy, 7, writes adorable letter to police 'applying' for job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/krystal-launches-all-you-can-eat-deal-is-now-offering-unlimited-burgers-first-thing-in-the-morning" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/all%20you%20can%20eat%20krystals_1561051765630.png_7424967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/all%20you%20can%20eat%20krystals_1561051765630.png_7424967_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/all%20you%20can%20eat%20krystals_1561051765630.png_7424967_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/all%20you%20can%20eat%20krystals_1561051765630.png_7424967_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/all%20you%20can%20eat%20krystals_1561051765630.png_7424967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Krystal" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Krystal launches all-you-can-eat deal, is now offering unlimited burgers first thing in the morning</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/strong-majority-of-florida-voters-support-legal-marijuana-poll-states" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/27/marijuana_generic_04_unsplash_112718_1543328802037_6442416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/27/marijuana_generic_04_unsplash_112718_1543328802037_6442416_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/27/marijuana_generic_04_unsplash_112718_1543328802037_6442416_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/27/marijuana_generic_04_unsplash_112718_1543328802037_6442416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/27/marijuana_generic_04_unsplash_112718_1543328802037_6442416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;via&#x20;Unsplash" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Strong majority of Florida voters support legal marijuana, poll states</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/7th-sex-abuse-allegation-at-florida-migrant-shelter" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/migrant%20beds_1561050006724.png_7424729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/migrant%20beds_1561050006724.png_7424729_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/migrant%20beds_1561050006724.png_7424729_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/migrant%20beds_1561050006724.png_7424729_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/migrant%20beds_1561050006724.png_7424729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Health&#x20;and&#x20;Human&#x20;Services" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>7th sex abuse allegation at Florida migrant shelter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/disney-hosts-more-than-300-swimmers-for-world-s-largest-swim-lesson-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/swim%20lesson%20disney_1561043841273.png_7424351_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/swim%20lesson%20disney_1561043841273.png_7424351_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/swim%20lesson%20disney_1561043841273.png_7424351_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/swim%20lesson%20disney_1561043841273.png_7424351_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/swim%20lesson%20disney_1561043841273.png_7424351_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disney hosts more than 300 swimmers for 'World's Largest Swim Lesson'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i 