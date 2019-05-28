The Forest Service added that “while it is disappointing to lose the chick it is also not unexpected.” Bald eagle chicks have a more than 50 percent mortality rate during their first year of life due to their flight feathers and their difficulty in retaining body heat.
Even the chick’s mother was having trouble Monday.
Once they learn to hunt and forage, the Forest Service said, bald eagles have a better chance of reaching adulthood.
“And for that, we hope to see the remaining chick fledge next month to learn to do just that!” the Forest Service wrote.
Posted May 28 2019 09:50AM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 09:53AM EDT
"After thoughtful consideration and many discussions with my family, my closest friends and my team, I have decided not to seek re-election."
Aramis Ayala has announced that she would not be seeking a second term as state attorney for Orange and Osceola counties.
Posted May 28 2019 09:12AM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 09:39AM EDT
A Sarasota man is asking for the public's help finding the owner of a necklace filled with a mother's ashes that he found in Siesta Key.
Shawn Rauch posted a photo of the necklace, engraved with the word 'Mom,' to Facebook. He tells Fox 35 he is a metal detectorist and was enjoying his hobby when he stumbled upon the necklace in the water on Memorial Day.
Posted May 28 2019 08:04AM EDT
The Boynton Beach Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered woman and her two children.
Adanoi Zajac, 9, was seen with his mother, Bethany Keen, 37, around 2:45 a.m., Tuesday morning loading up their vehicle at the Courtyard Marriott at 1601 N. Congress Ave., where they have been staying.
According to police, Keen’s daughter, Ostara Zajac, 6, was not seen with her mother on Monday, but has been seen with her mother and brother at the hotel.