Little Lainie Stephens' mom told her about the department's goal and Lainie wanted to help. So, she set up a lemonade stand in order to raise money to get the new K-9 on board.
Lainie let up a table with lemonade and two signs: one read "All Proceeds To Benefit Germantown K-9 Unit" and the other informed customers that they could pay what they want.
Word spread about the tiny entrepreneur's mission and pretty soon customers came by in the dozens to donate and grab some lemonade.
Her mother thought Lainie would raise around $30 to $40, but ended up raising $754! She even hand-delivered the donations to the police department.
"Remember 3-year-old Lainie Stephens who set up a lemonade stand to support the GPD K9 Unit last week. Today she stopped by to donate over $700 she collected at the stand," the department wrote on Facebook. "It doesn't get any cuter than that, warms the heart."
In addition to the $13,000 the K-9 will cost, the department also needs a specially equipped police cruiser for the K-9, which increases their goal to around $100,000. The money is funded through community donations.
Lainie and her family have set up a GoFundMe page to help the department reach their goal.
Posted Sep 16 2019 11:27AM EDT
A mother who was reported missing has been found dead and authorities are still searching for her four missing children.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that detectives have located and identified the body of 32-year-old Casei Jones near Brantley County, Georgia. She was deceased when found.
Casei Jones' family reported her and her four children , 1-year-old Aiyana Jones, 2-year-old Mercalli Jones, 5-year-old Preston Bowers, and 10-year-old Cameron Bowers, missing on Saturday night. Her family had not seen or heard from her for about six weeks.
Posted Sep 16 2019 11:24AM EDT
Updated Sep 16 2019 11:25AM EDT
A South Florida lawmaker Monday filed a proposal that would prevent auto-glass shops from offering cash, gift cards and other incentives to motorists to attract windshield-repair work.
The bill (HB 169), filed by Rep. Richard Stark, D-Weston, could be an opening salvo in a renewed debate about the controversial insurance practice known as assignment of benefits.
In assignment of benefits, policyholders sign over claims to contractors who then pursue payment from insurers. Lawmakers during the 2019 session placed restrictions on assignment of benefits for property-insurance claims and debated restrictions for windshield claims.
Posted Sep 16 2019 09:41AM EDT
Updated Sep 16 2019 09:49AM EDT
Investigators last week found a stolen pick-up truck that contained precious cargo: an urn containing the ashes of the truck owner's beloved daughter, whose family was staying nearby to prepare for her funeral services.
Tucked behind the 2014 Ford F-150's backseat were the ashes of Donald Butler's daughter, who had recently died. The vehicle was parked at Staybridge Suites in Tampa, Fla., between Sept. 7 and 8 when it was stolen overnight, officials said.
"STOLEN TRUCK!" the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office tweeted. "There was an urn with his daughter's ashes inside of the truck when it was stolen. Please [be on the lookout] for the stolen truck & if located, call HCSO at 813-247-8200."