Making the grade: New Florida rankings show improvement

- The latest round of school grades show Florida schools are improving.

The Florida Department of Education on Wednesday issued grades for more than 3,000 schools across the state.

The preliminary grades given out show that 969 schools received A grades, and 865 schools received a B. A total of 43 schools earned an F grade, while 216 schools were given a D. The remaining schools got a C grade.

Compared to last year, the number of A grades grew by 7 percent, while F grades dropped dramatically. For the first time ever, the Miami-Dade school district did not receive any F grades.

This is the third set of grades that is largely determined by the Florida Standards Assessment, a high-stakes test that is based primarily on Common Core standards.