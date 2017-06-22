Democrat plans run against Keith Perry

- State Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, has drawn a Democratic challenger as he runs for re-election in 2018.

Gainesville Democrat Olysha Eva Magruder opened a campaign account Thursday to run against Perry in Senate District 8, which includes Alachua, Putnam and part of Marion counties, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Perry was elected to the Senate last year after serving in the House. He had raised $104,282 for his re-election bid as of May 31 and had about $100,000 in cash on hand, records show.