Silver Alert issued for missing Spring Hill man

Posted: Jun 12 2017 02:41PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12 2017 02:44PM EDT

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Spring Hill, Florida man.

Authorities say John Rankin, 81, was last seen on June 1, in the 100th block of Astaire Lane. He may have headed to Michigan, traveling in a 2015, green Kia Soul, Florida tag number M311HC. 

Rankin is 6 feet, 190 pounds and has gray and black hair.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830, or 911. 

