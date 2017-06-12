Silver Alert issued for missing Spring Hill man

- A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Spring Hill, Florida man.

Authorities say John Rankin, 81, was last seen on June 1, in the 100th block of Astaire Lane. He may have headed to Michigan, traveling in a 2015, green Kia Soul, Florida tag number M311HC.

Rankin is 6 feet, 190 pounds and has gray and black hair.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830, or 911.