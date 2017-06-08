Chipotle gives away free food for nurses around the nation

- Succulent chicken laid on top of a bed of soft but savory rice and then topped with rich sour cream, fresh pico de gallo, and more. Hungry yet?

Well, all of this can be yours for free -- if you are nurse. Tex Mex champions Chipotle are offering one free burrito, burrito bowl, salad, or order of tacos on Wednesday, June 14th, with the purchase of any entree.

The buy-one, get-one promotion applies to all types of nurses and is good the entire day. Just show your nurse ID or license at checkout and you officially have some free food.

You must make the order in the store, not online through Chipotle's app or website.