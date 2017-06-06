Couple finds 1963 wedding album in ceiling of Florida home

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A 1963 wedding album was found at a Florida home by an Arizona couple. The couple hopes to find the rightful owners of the album.

They were renovating the home when they found the more than 50-year-old wedding album belonging to a New York pair.

Megan Kapsidis, of Sierra Vista, Ariz., discovered the album while she and her husband, Bobby, were removing a part of the kitchen’s ceiling.  The couple owns the home, located in Holiday, Florida, but Bobby's mother resides there.

