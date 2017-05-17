Deputies make arrests in suspected golf cart thefts Mobile App News Feed Deputies make arrests in suspected golf cart thefts The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has arrested multiple suspects in connection with a suspected golf cart theft ring which they say has been operating in and around The Villages.

- The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has arrested multiple suspects in connection with a suspected golf cart theft ring which they say has been operating in and around The Villages.

The investigations identified three suspects from the surrounding counties of Sumter, Lake, and Marion. During these investigations, it was discovered that the suspects would steal high-value golf carts and then quickly sell them for cash ranging from $600 to $1,200.



James Logan was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, dealing in stolen property, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest without violence. Heather Senn and Johnny Hurst are charged with dealing in stolen property for their involvement in the sale of the stolen golf cart.

The investigation revealed multiple locations within Sumter, Marion and Lake Counties where golf carts were being transported after they were stolen.