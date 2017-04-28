Accused car burglar waves gun near baby in Facebook Live video Mobile App News Feed Accused car burglar waves gun near baby in Facebook Live video Police with the University of Central Florida say a man accused of breaking into over 30 cars near the school last month has been arrested. This is the second person to be charged in the case.

Investigators said a Facebook Live event led to the arrest of Saveon Broadwin. During the live stream, Broadwin, 21, is seen waving a gun next his baby. Police say the gun in the video belongs to the child's mother. They were able to track her down and they said she helped lead them to Broadwin.

"As a father, as a grandfather, and as a firearms instructor, words escape me how someone can be playing with a gun, laying next to a 3-month-old child," explained UCF Police Chief Richard Beary. "Here is a guy that carries a gun all the time, and what would have happened if somebody challenged him while he's out breaking into cars?"

Broadwin already has 52 felony arrests and is now facing more than two-dozen burglary charges. He is one of four men believed to have burglarized cars near the university. Police say he will also be charged with endangering a child.