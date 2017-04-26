Woman killed in mobile home fire

- Officials say a Florida Panhandle woman is dead after a fire destroyed her mobile home.

The Pensacola News Journal (https://goo.gl/1y1gL8 ) reports that the fire occurred Sunday night.

An Escambia County news release says the single-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Public safety officials located the woman's body during a daylight search Monday after friends and family members weren't able to find her.

The fire marshal believes the blaze was cooking-related and declared the home a total loss.

The fire remains under investigation.

