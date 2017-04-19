Former Patriot player Aaron Hernandez hangs himself in jail cell

Photo via FoxNews.com
MILFORD, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts prison officials say former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has hanged himself in his cell and pronounced dead at a hospital. He was 27.

An official with the Massachusetts Department of Corrections says Hernandez was found hanged in his cell just after 3 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities tried to revive the former New England Patriots tight end, and he was pronounced dead at UMass Memorial - HealthAlliance Hospital in Leominster at 4:07 a.m.

Prison officials say the Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts  They say he hanged himself using a bed sheet that he attached to a cell window. 

 Authorities say Hernandez tried to block the cell door from the inside by jamming the door with various items. 

Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, was acquitted Friday in a 2012 double slaying prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a nightclub.

