Florida passes bill to allow therapy animals in court

- Children testifying in court in abuse, abandonment and neglect cases would be allowed the help of therapy animals under a bill heading to Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

The Senate passed the bill unanimously Thursday a week after the House also unanimously passed it.

It expands a law that already allows therapy animals for victims testifying in sexual offense cases.

A legislative analysis of the bill says that research has shown animals reduce stress in children, and three Florida district courts that have allowed them have reported positive results.