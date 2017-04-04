Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Alachua and Marion County until 10:45

- UPDATE (10:23 a.m.): The severe weather warning is now a severe thunderstorm warning for both Alachua and Marion County until 10:45 a.m.

UPDATE Tornado warning is now a severe weather warning for both Alachua and Marion County.

Tornado warning for Alachua and Marion County until 9:45 a.m.

Watches are issued by the NOAA’s SPC, and warnings are issued by local offices of the National Weather Service (NWS).

“A watch is issued when conditions are favorable, for example, either for a severe thunderstorm or tornadoes,” AccuWeather.com Senior Meteorologist Dan Kottlowski said. “It doesn’t mean severe weather is imminent.”

There are no set criteria for issuing watches, but if the conditions seem consistent with a developing severe weather pattern, watches can be changed and altered by monitoring ongoing developments.

Warnings mean that severe weather is imminent and is based on specific criteria and existing reports received by the NWS.

The criteria include hail that totals more than 1 inch in diameter and wind speeds of 55 mph.