WrestleMania Weekend kicks off with WWE Hall of Fame induction Mobile App News Feed WWE Hall of Fame induction Fans have been waiting nine years for WrestleMania to come back to Orlando.

In 2008, over 74,000 fans came to the event, and as the weekend gets started, WWE officials are predicting an even larger crowd. The weekend kicked off Friday night in spectacular fashion with this year's 2017 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

By one estimate, WrestleMania brought $170 million to Dallas, where it was held last year. With the event here, current stars and old favorites are sure to bring in the dough.

Fans and stars agree, the inductee their most excited to see is Olympic medalist Kurt Angle.

"Kurt's one of my heroes," says Mick Foley, and fans we spoke to agree. "Kurt Angle is just such an awesome wrestler, just phenomenal!"