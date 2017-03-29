Gainesville city employee charged with stealing over $90,000

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A Gainesville city employee has been arrested after police say she charged tens of thousands of dollars in personal purchases on city credit cards.

The Gainesville Sun reports that 33-year-old Natwaina Sharee Clark was arrested Tuesday and charged with grand theft and scheming to defraud.

Clark was a staff assistant for Gainesville's cultural affairs manager and parks manager, and she was given a city credit card for city business. Yet during a recent financial audit, her managers noticed she'd made unapproved purchases dating back to November 2015 totaling $91,598. Many were made during non-business hours.

Gainesville police did not identify the items she purchased.

Clark was being held in the Alachua County Jail. It was not clear if she had hired an attorney.

 

