Orlando businessman Chris King running for Florida governor

- Another Democrat is throwing his hat into the ring to run for Florida governor.

Central Florida businessman Chris King said Friday that he has filed papers to run for governor next year. King says he will make a formal announcement in April.

King is the founder and CEO of Elevation Financial Group, a consortium of companies which invest in and manage affordable housing. He is a Harvard graduate and also has a law degree from the University of Florida. King and his wife, Kristen, live in the Orlando area with their three young children.

King's announcement comes two days after Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum said he would seek the Democratic nomination for governor.