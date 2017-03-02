Former Rockledge police officer charged with shooting Mobile App News Feed Former Florida police officer charged with shooting Prosecutors have filed an attempted manslaughter charge against a former central Florida police officer who shot and wounded an unarmed teenager.

Former Rockledge police officer Nicholas Galluzzi turned himself in Thursday and later bonded out of jail. He faces up to five years in prison.

Police say two teens had been breaking into cars in December. They tried to flee when officers arrived and crashed their vehicle into a ditch. Authorities say Galluzzi confronted 17-year-old Alexzander Houston and shot the boy as he was lying on the ground.

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement review of the body cam video showed that the teen did not move prior to being shot.

Jail records didn't list an attorney for Galluzzi, who resigned several weeks after the shooting.