Judge enters plea for suspect in Orlando officer killing

A judge has entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of a suspect in the fatal shooting of an Orlando police lieutenant.

Loyd didn't enter a plea when asked to do so during Wednesday's hearing. Judge Frederick Lauten entered the plea after determining that Loyd was competent to represent himself.

Court records show, however, that the judge appointed an attorney with the Office of Public Defender as a standby counsel.

Lt. Debra Clayton was gunned down Jan. 9 outside the store while attempting to capture a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend a month earlier.

Loyd was taken into custody several days later after a massive manhunt.