Winning numbers drawn for $435 million Powerball jackpot

By: The Associated Press

Posted:Feb 22 2017 11:09PM EST

Updated:Feb 22 2017 11:09PM EST

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:  10-13-28-52-61, Powerball: 2.   The jackpot rose to more than $435 million before Wednesday's drawing. 

 

