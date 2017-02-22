ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 10-13-28-52-61, Powerball: 2. The jackpot rose to more than $435 million before Wednesday's drawing.
