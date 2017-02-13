Deputies: Swastika painted on car in Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) - Deputies are investigating after someone painted a swastika on the side of a black Ford Mustang parked in a Boca Raton neighborhood.
Investigators say the incident happened either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
The Anti-Defamation League strongly condemned what it called an "act of vandalism" in the Village Del Mar, which is a largely Jewish neighborhood in Palm Beach County.
Deputies say the swastika was painted on the driver's side door.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.