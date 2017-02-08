Florida House bid to end jobs programs clears first hurdle

- The Florida House is moving ahead with a proposal to end the state's tourism marketing efforts and shut down the organization charged with recruiting new businesses.

A House panel on Wednesday voted in favor of legislation to end the programs despite, Gov. Rick Scott's insistence that the action could derail the state's economy.

Shortly after the vote, Scott tweeted out that "politicians" in the House had "turned their backs on jobs today by supporting job killing legislation."

Top House Republicans, including House Speaker Richard Corcoran, have derided the programs as "corporate welfare" that should be ended. It's unclear if the measure will ever go to Scott's desk. So far, Senate Republicans have shown no interest in the House proposal.