Teachers suspended without pay, accused of improper behavior

- Authorities say three teachers accused of inappropriate behavior have been suspended without pay.

Local news outlets report the Duval County School Board voted unanimously Monday night to suspend Terry Parker High School Teacher Darryl Countryman for 30 days, Englewood High School teacher Jonathan Burgess for 10 days and Robert E. Lee High School teacher Paul Carlson for 15 days.

Authorities said an investigation found Countryman flipped a student out of a chair in September. Duval teachers union attorney Teddy Rivera says it disagrees with the findings.

Burgess was accused of making fun of a student with autism. He couldn't be reached for comment.

Carlson was accused of grabbing a student by the necklace in November and, days later, showing up to school inebriated. Carlson and his union attorney declined comment.