Man accused of attacking hospital staff behind bars A bank robbery suspect, accused of attacking hospital staff with a pair of scissors, is now behind bars at the Marion County Jail.

Jonathan Rollins, 40, was taken into custody in December following a robbery at a Bank of America branch. He was injured during his arrest and was receiving treatment at Ocala Regional Medical Center.

While at the hospital, police said medical personnel were trying to X-ray Rollins, he attacked a female hospital staff member. An officer shot Rollins after they said he failed to comply with commands. Hospital staff members received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Rollins was transferred to the jail following medical treatment and recovery from the non life-threatening gunshot wound. He has been charged with robbery without a firearm or dangerous weapon. Authorities said additional charges are pending.