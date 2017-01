New Star Wars VIP tour offered at Disney Mobile App News Feed New Star Wars VIP tour offered at Disney Walt Disney World Resort is offering a Star Wars experience that offers guests VIP access to the parts of Disney's Hollywood Studios.

The new seven-hour tour includes attractions such as Star Tours, Jedi Training and Star Wars Launch Bay, and participants will also have interactions with characters such as Kylo Ren and Chewbacca.