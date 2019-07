- A group of parrots are being nursed back to health by Oklahoma City Animal Welfare after they were found malnourished and living in filthy conditions.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, neighbors reported a foul smell coming from a home near N.W. 23rd and Council. When officers arrived, they opened the garage and discovered about 14 parrots that had been kept in the garage for years.

In photos provided by the police department, the birds cages are covered in filth and many of the parrots appear to be losing their feathers and nearly bald. Some had broken wings and shoulders, according to animal welfare officials.

Authorities say the homeowner doesn't live at the residence full-time.

Animal welfare officials plan on pressing animal cruelty charges.

