- The highly anticipated 'Halloween Horror Nights' event at Universal Orlando kicks off on Friday, Sept. 6 and the fear is expected to be next level!

Universal Orlando promises that this year's event will be bigger and better than ever, with 10 terrifying haunted houses, 5 scare zones and outrageous live entertainment, with the main theme around the 80s.

"From cinematic screams to the most horrifying cult classics, there’s no escape from the decade that just won’t die," reads the Universal Orlando blog.

This year's houses include:

Stranger Things

Ghostbusters

Us

Depths of Fear

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

House of 1000 Corpses

Graveyard Games

Nightingales: Blood Pit

Yeti: Terror of the Yukon

Universal Monsters

The 5 scare zones this year are:

Zombieland Double Tap

Rob Zombie H*llbilly Deluxe

Anarch-cade

Vanity Ball

VIkings Undead

As for live entertainment, there will be two shows, including the all-new Halloween Marathon of Mayhem that will take place on Universal Studio's lagoon. Featuring eletro music and giant water screens, guests will be in for a Halloween treat.

Academy of Villains: Altered States brings together a group of talented artists for a larger than life dance show filled with theatrics.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6th and goes through Saturday, November 2nd at Universal Studios Florida.