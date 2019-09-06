"From cinematic screams to the most horrifying cult classics, there’s no escape from the decade that just won’t die," reads the Universal Orlando blog.
This year's houses include:
The 5 scare zones this year are:
As for live entertainment, there will be two shows, including the all-new Halloween Marathon of Mayhem that will take place on Universal Studio's lagoon. Featuring eletro music and giant water screens, guests will be in for a Halloween treat.
Academy of Villains: Altered States brings together a group of talented artists for a larger than life dance show filled with theatrics.
Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6th and goes through Saturday, November 2nd at Universal Studios Florida.
Posted Sep 06 2019 10:47AM EDT
Updated Sep 06 2019 12:43PM EDT
If you'd like to help with recovery efforts in the Bahamas, there are a few donation drives happening this weekend.
Fox 35's partners at Johnny's House and XL 106.7 are collecting donations on New Broad Street in Baldwin Park in Orlando.
Orlando attorney Mark NeJame is a good friend of Johnny Magic and is involved in this effort. He says there are certain items that they need the most.
Posted Sep 06 2019 08:44PM EDT
A federal agency reversed course Friday on the question of whether President Donald Trump tweeted stale information about Hurricane Dorian potentially hitting Alabama, upsetting meteorologists around the country.
On Sunday, Trump had warned that Alabama, along with the Carolinas and Georgia, was "most likely to be hit (much) harder than anticipated."
The National Weather Service in Birmingham, Alabama, tweeted in response: "Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east."
Posted Sep 06 2019 08:24PM EDT
Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services inspectors found "skimmers," used to steal credit-card or debit-card information at gas pumps, while checking gas stations for Hurricane Dorian damage.
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Friday water infiltrated underground fuel tanks at just two of the 250 gas stations along the East Coast that were most likely to be impacted by the state’s brush this week with the powerful storm. However, inspectors had to remove 15 skimmers from pumps during the inspections, the department said.
“While we’re confident consumers should feel safe fueling up post-storm, we encourage anyone suspecting issues to report them to us at 1-800-HELP-FLA or FloridaConsumerHelp.com,” Fried said in a prepared statement.