'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into wellness retreat due to 'personal issues' data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text='Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into wellness retreat due to 'personal issues'&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/-game-of-thrones-star-kit-harington-checks-into-wellness-retreat-due-to-personal-issues" data-title="'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into wellness retreat due to 'personal issues'" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/-game-of-thrones-star-kit-harington-checks-into-wellness-retreat-due-to-personal-issues" addthis:title="'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into wellness retreat due to 'personal issues'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409437308.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409437308");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409437308-409436583"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-KIT%20HARINGTON_1559090306280.jpg_7320464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-KIT%20HARINGTON_1559090306280.jpg_7320464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-KIT%20HARINGTON_1559090306280.jpg_7320464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-KIT%20HARINGTON_1559090306280.jpg_7320464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-KIT%20HARINGTON_1559090306280.jpg_7320464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Kit Harington attends &quot;Game Of Thrones&quot; Season 8 Premiere on April 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Kit Harington attends "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409437308-409436583" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-KIT%20HARINGTON_1559090306280.jpg_7320464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-KIT%20HARINGTON_1559090306280.jpg_7320464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-KIT%20HARINGTON_1559090306280.jpg_7320464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-KIT%20HARINGTON_1559090306280.jpg_7320464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-KIT%20HARINGTON_1559090306280.jpg_7320464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Kit Harington attends &quot;Game Of Thrones&quot; Season 8 Premiere on April 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Kit Harington attends "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 03, 2019 in New York City. Posted May 28 2019 08:38PM EDT

FOX NEWS - Kit Harington is focused on taking care of himself.

A rep for the "Game of Thrones" star told Fox News Tuesday that the 32-year-old has "decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues."

READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to Page Six, Harington entered a wellness retreat in Connecticut right before the hit HBO show's final episode aired May 19.

"The end of 'GoT' really hit Kit hard," a friend of Harington's told the Post. The English actor starred as Jon Snow for all eight seasons of the drama series.</p><p>The pal added that Harington's wife, Rose Leslie — whom he met on the set of "Thrones" in 2012 and played Ygritte — is being "extremely supportive."</p><p>Per his IMDb page, Harington doesn't have any upcoming projects scheduled, but in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar earlier this month, he hinted at what kind of role he hopes to tackle next.</p><p>“I don't want to try and repeat Jon Snow,” said Harington, who added that if he were to take on another fantasy role “it'd have to be the right thing.”</p><p>“But you're an actor to kind of step in and out of many different roles. I don't want to step back into the same thing,” he said.</p><p>As for where he’s interested in taking his acting career next, Harington suggested: “Maybe something slightly lighter.”</p><p>“It's a very heavy, heavy show, heavy role,” he said of both "Thrones" and Jon Snow’s character. “So something which is a bit lighter, a bit funnier maybe. More Mobile App News Feed Stories

Technology allows for quick construction of Lake House Apartments
Posted May 28 2019 08:40PM EDT
With all the construction going on in Downtown Orlando, it might be easy to miss yet another building going up, but there's something different happening at Lake Ivanhoe. 

A 9-story luxury apartment building, called the Lake House Apartments, is going up quickly, because it's pretty much already built at another location and then assembled on-site.

The 252 units of luxury living are perfectly positioned for dramatic sunrises and picturesque sunsets.

Toy collection boxes at beach are Boy Scout's idea to help others, environment
By Mike Magnoli, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted May 28 2019 08:04PM EDT
They are the sand toys left behind at the beach. data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Technology_allows_for_quick_building_con_0_7320754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Technology_allows_for_quick_building_con_0_7320754_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Technology_allows_for_quick_building_con_0_7320754_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Technology_allows_for_quick_building_con_0_7320754_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Technology_allows_for_quick_building_con_0_7320754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 6:30 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Technology allows for quick construction of Lake House Apartments</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With all the construction going on in Downtown Orlando, it might be easy to miss yet another building going up, but there's something different happening at Lake Ivanhoe. </p><p>A 9-story luxury apartment building, called the Lake House Apartments, is going up quickly, because it's pretty much already built at another location and then assembled on-site.</p><p>The 252 units of luxury living are perfectly positioned for dramatic sunrises and picturesque sunsets. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/toy-collection-boxes-at-beach-are-boy-scouts-idea-to-help-others-environment" title="Toy collection boxes at beach are Boy Scout's idea to help others, environment" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Boy_Scout_introduces_toy_exchange_at_Sat_0_7320543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Boy_Scout_introduces_toy_exchange_at_Sat_0_7320543_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Boy_Scout_introduces_toy_exchange_at_Sat_0_7320543_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Boy_Scout_introduces_toy_exchange_at_Sat_0_7320543_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Boy_Scout_introduces_toy_exchange_at_Sat_0_7320543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Toy collection boxes at beach are Boy Scout's idea to help others, environment</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Magnoli, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>They are the sand toys left behind at the beach. They become hard plastic rubbish, that’s dangerous to marine life. But a boy-scout is saying, “not anymore.”</p><p>He is a student at Westshore Jr. High School in Melbourne. His solution is in place at two beaches.</p><p>“It’s working really well here, as you can see, it’s overflowing,” said Pierson Mauldin, an 8th-grader working his way towards Eagle Scout.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/grant-boosts-space-projects-with-israel" title="Grant boosts space projects with Israel" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/DeSantis-Israel_1559087236226_7320548_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/DeSantis-Israel_1559087236226_7320548_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/DeSantis-Israel_1559087236226_7320548_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/DeSantis-Israel_1559087236226_7320548_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/DeSantis-Israel_1559087236226_7320548_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Grant boosts space projects with Israel</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three Space Florida research grants totaling more than $750,000 were awarded Monday to partnerships between companies in Florida and Israel as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ economic-development trip to Israel.</p><p>A fourth grant, which would push the amount to just over $1 million, awaits final approval, said Space Florida President and CEO Frank DiBello during a meeting at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv.</p><p>The awards were announced as Space Florida, the state’s aerospace-business arm, and the Israel Space Agency signed a memorandum of understanding intended to increase collaboration in scientific programs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/technology-allows-for-quick-construction-of-lake-house-apartments"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/lake-house-ivanhoe4_1559090055282_7320751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="lake-house-ivanhoe4_1559090055282.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Technology allows for quick construction of Lake House Apartments</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/us-navy-reviewing-wearing-trump-patches-aboard-ship"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/getty_navyshipfile_052819_1559088368797_7320449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An American flag is flown on a U.S. Navy ship during opening day of Fleet Week in New York City in this file photo. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)" title="getty_navyshipfile_052819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>US Navy reviewing wearing of Trump patches aboard ship</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/toy-collection-boxes-at-beach-are-boy-scouts-idea-to-help-others-environment"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/take-a-toy-leave-a-toy_1559088218593_7320558_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="take-a-toy-leave-a-toy_1559088218593.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Toy collection boxes at beach are Boy Scout's idea to help others, environment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/saltwater-poisoning-dogs-at-risk-during-beach-outings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/getty_dogonbeachfile_052819_1559082978593_7320084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A group of people and their dog walk around a beach in a file photo. Most Recent

'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into wellness retreat due to 'personal issues'
US Navy reviewing wearing of Trump patches aboard ship
Toy collection boxes at beach are Boy Scout's idea to help others, environment
Grant boosts space projects with Israel
Saltwater poisoning: Dogs at risk during beach outings 