- Marion County Public Schools canceled two days of classes during Hurricane Dorian preparations. Now, the district has announced make-up days for the two days missed on Sept. 3-4.

October 15 now becomes a FULL DAY of school. Previously, this was a Teacher In-Service Day. December 11 becomes a FULL DAY of school. Previously, this was an Early Release Day. December 20 becomes an EARLY RELEASE DAY of school. Previously, all schools and the entire district were closed this day.

"Recognizing some families have already made other plans, the revised days can be excused absence days if requested by students/parents/families," said school district spokesman Kevin Christian. "District hourly-wage employees who missed these two days of work will make up the time based on the above-mentioned changes."

Christian said the Marion County School Board is expected to formally approve the make-up during their regularly-scheduled October 8 meeting.