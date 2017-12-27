Man wearing 'Trust Me' shirt arrested along with another suspect for stealing car

- Two men from Falls Church were arrested for stealing a person’s car in Falls Church, police say.

The theft happened at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the 7500 block of Parkwood Court. Police say the victim's car was stolen after leaving it unlocked unattended while warming up the vehicle.

Police say a short time later, an officer located the stolen vehicle and took 23-year-old Wilmer Lara Garcia and 24-year-old Orlen Nunez into custody after conducting a traffic stop.

Officers also found altered and forged checks inside the stolen car, police say.

Both Garcia and Nunez were charged with auto theft. Garcia is also facing two counts of forgery.