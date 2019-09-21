Antoine shared a video of Weber, a Louisiana resident, where he can be seen in diving gear with a note in a plastic sealed bag.
"I can't hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you. But... Everything I love about you I love more every day," the note which he held up to the glass read.
Weber flipped the paper over: "Will you please be my wife. Marry me???"
"You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!" Antoine said but her fiancé never surfaced to actually hear her.
"We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruelest twist of fate imaginable."
The circumstances surrounding Weber's death were not immediately known.
Antoine said that despite her grief she was thankful for the "bucket list experiences" they enjoyed on their "once-in-a-lifetime" trip.
"I will find you and marry you in the next lifetime, and the next, and the next, and the next... I love you so much, and I always will."
Posted Sep 21 2019 09:58PM EDT
Updated Sep 21 2019 10:32PM EDT
A five-year-old boy with a rare form of muscular dystrophy had his dream of becoming a firefighter come true thanks to the Pinellas Park Fire Department.
Gabe, who suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, was given a day to remember by members of the fire department and local police.
In a video shared to Facebook , the five-year-old can be seen riding in a police car and a fire truck, before being taken to the crew’s sheds to complete his training.
Posted Sep 21 2019 08:01PM EDT
Updated Sep 21 2019 08:11PM EDT
The newly upgraded elevator at the Washington Monument stopped working just days after reopening to the public following a three-year renovation project.
The National Park Service says there was a "brief interruption in service" for about an hour Saturday.
Spokesman Mike Litterst said Parks Service staffers resolved the issue and visitors who were at the top of the 555-foot stone obelisk were able to return to the ground floor using the elevator.
Posted Sep 21 2019 07:48PM EDT
Updated Sep 21 2019 07:52PM EDT
Students at Topsail Elementary School in North Carolina took it upon themselves to make sure a student with special needs was included during recess on September 19, the school said.
Topsail Elementary School told Storyful this footage shows third-grade student Francis Veras-Espinal, a student in the school’s adaptive Exceptional Children’s (EC) program, playing basketball with the school’s fifth graders.
The school said the students had included Veras-Espinal and other students in the EC program in a game the previous day.