- An American Crocodile briefly got out of its habitat Friday, officials at the Central Florida Zoo report.

At about 2:30 p.m., they said the reptile breached its habitat and got into a contained area just outside of it. Officials said it never got into any areas the zoo guests are in and no one visiting the zoo Friday was in danger at any time.

A zoo spokeswoman said staff immediately went into action and were able to quickly and safely get the crocodile contained again.

“Our staff acted swiftly and followed all protocol to secure the animal in a safe manner,” said Dino Ferri, Zoo CEO. “We practice for these types of situations throughout the year, so our team is prepared to respond accordingly.”

One visitor to the zoo said staff could be seen running toward the enclosure and communicating over radios.

Zoo staff said the habitat was evaluated before the crocodile was returned to it and that follow up evaluations will continue.

"Maintenance is going to further examine to make sure everything is completely secure for the longevity, but it is secure at this time,” said zoo spokeswoman Sarrah LaSuer.

The zoo remained open through the incident and LaSuer said it will continue to operate with normal hours.