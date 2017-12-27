- Young UCF super fans help send Knights off to Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

The undefeated and 12th ranked UCF Knights football team is on its way to Atlanta tonight. They play the 7th ranked Auburn Tigers in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year's Day.

A few fans showed up to see them at the team facilities on campus.

Among the crowd, two young girls who had boxes of individually wrapped, homemade cookies they baked for the team.

FOX 35's Tom Johnson was there and shows you the big impression the little girls made.

