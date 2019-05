A woman who was struck by two vehicles in Osceola County and died from her injuries has been identified.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says that Marianne Taddonio, 54, was walking along Poinciana Blvd near Reaves Road on Monday night.

According to FHP, the first vehicle's right side mirror struck Taddonio. Moments later, another vehicle hit her, but left the scene.

The car is described as a grey sedan with possible front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213. The crash remains under investigation.