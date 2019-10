- A woman is in the hospital after being shot at an Orlando apartment complex. Police are now looking for the gunman.

Investigators say a masked gunman dressed in all black approached the 26-year-old victim around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night at the Brookside Apartments off of Cinderlane Parkway near Orange Blossom Trail.

Deputies say he pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim. As she was trying to get away, she was shot at least once in her right hip.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The gunman took off and is still on the run. They are checking to see if any security footage in the area captured the crime.

The victim told deputies that her assailant was a black male wearing all black clothing and a mask. He reportedly was driving a blue Nissan Maxima or Altima.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.