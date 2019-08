- Kelsey Hundley was grabbing lunch in Orlando’s Mills50 District, when she says her appetite was suddenly spoiled.

Hundley was waiting for food, when she says a photo of a nude man popped up on her iPhone, which was sent to her via Apple's AirDrop feature.

“I think that’s absolutely disgusting. That behavior is intolerable,” said Hundley. “How dare they have the audacity to do something like that?”

Hundley says she saw a man leave the restaurant, but it’s still unknown who the sender was. The Airdrop feature allows the direct transferring of photographs between iPhones. If a user has not changed the setting to prevent strangers from sending photos to them, they are vulnerable to receiving unsolicited images.

“I took it as sexual harassment, and I also didn’t have a barrier to protect me from that,” said Hundley.

Hundley went to the police, but she was surprised to find out not much could be done.

“There was nothing that I could do, that it’s a common occurrence apparently, in places where there’s a lot of people,” said Hundley. “I was kind of comforted by the fact that it happens a lot but still unsettled that it happens a lot and nothing is done about it.”

State Representative Anna Eskamani says there is not much authorities can do.

“The hands of our officers are tied because it’s an anonymous tool and it’s really difficult for law enforcement to be able to prosecute or report that type of harassment,” said Eskamani, D-Orlando.

According to Eskamani, in this age of changing technology, it’s hard for lawmakers to put policy in place to keep up with tech. She says for now, users need to do what they can to protect themselves.

“To set their airdrop feature to contacts only, or to turn it off completely and only turn it on when you are actually using the airdrop device,” said Eskamani.