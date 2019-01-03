Woman injured in Cocoa Beach motorcycle crash

- A motorcycle accident occurred A1A and South Banana River Drive in Cocoa Beach.

Fox 35 reporter Amanda McKenzie was on scene and said that the southbound lanes of A1A are backed up for miles. She also said that the driver of the motorcycle is a female.

Southbound lanes of SR A1A through Cocoa Beach are backed up for miles. Police are investigating an accident involving a female motorcyclist right in front of the Banana River Publix. Awaiting an update on her condition. #Fox35 pic.twitter.com/OU9OUXTBoR — Amanda McKenzie (@AmandaMckNews) January 3, 2019

Traffic is being diverted through a nearby Publix parking lot.