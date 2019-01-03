Woman injured in Cocoa Beach motorcycle crash

Posted: Jan 03 2019 12:49PM EST

Updated: Jan 03 2019 12:51PM EST

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (FOX 35 WOFL) - A motorcycle accident occurred A1A and South Banana River Drive in Cocoa Beach. 

Fox 35 reporter Amanda McKenzie was on scene and said that the southbound lanes of A1A are backed up for miles. She also said that the driver of the motorcycle is a female. 

 

 

Traffic is being diverted through a nearby Publix parking lot. 

