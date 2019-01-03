Woman fatally struck by pick-up truck while crossing street

- A woman was killed after being struck by a pick-up truck in Kissimmee.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says that an 83-year-old man was driving a Toyota pick-up truck southbound on Buena Ventura Boulevard. A 71-year-old woman, identified as Maria Torres, was attempting to cross Buena Venture Boulevard, but not in a crosswalk.

FHP goes on to say that Maria then walked directly in the path of the pick-up truck and was fatally struck. The driver of Toyota was not injured.