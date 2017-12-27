Woman arrested in fatal crash

SANFORD, Fl. (WOFL) – Sanford Police say a woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to a deadly hit-and-run.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Chriskesha Pierce is charged with Homicide Negligence-Vehicle Killing of a Human Being.

Officers say they responded to an area near Celery Avenue and Mellonville Avenue in Sanford at around 10:00 a.m.

Investigators say one car had crashed into a tree.

They say the driver, identified as 26-year-old Darrius Grooms, was rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing Grooms’ car and another car involved in an incident of road rage prior to the crash.

They say the other car left the scene after the wreck. Investigators announced Pierce’s arrest late Wednesday. They say she is Grooms’ ex-girlfriend.

The victim’s family members gathered at the scene Wednesday night to remember Grooms.

They say he leaves behind two children.

“Sad, just sad. Everybody is doing the best they can. I miss him already,” said his mother, Teresa Mathews.

Police say anyone with additional information on the crash should contact them.