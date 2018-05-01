Woman, 97, celebrates 60 years of service at Daytona International Speedway

- It was a big party for a special lady on Tuesday.

Juanita “Lightnin’” Epton is 97 years old but that is not stopping her from doing what she loves. This is her 60th year working at Daytona International Speedway. The speedway held a party to honor her decades of service. She likes to start off her work days by wishing everybody a "good morning."

"I love people. I wouldn't dare think of coming into an office without speaking. It is just not the courteous thing to do. I was brought up well," she said. "I love my job, and if i can't be of service to people, what good am I?"

She was in the box office back in 1958 and sold tickets to the very first Daytona 500 in 1959.